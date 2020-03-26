Warren man accused of sexually assaulting girl arraigned in court

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl was arraigned in Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon.

Larry Cole Sr., 65, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

Bond was set at $500,000.

Both counts carry specifications that the alleged child victim was under the age of ten and was compelled to submit by force or threat of force.

“Well, the case was reported back on March 14. He was arrested this Tuesday, which was the 24 and the case was directly presented to a grand jury who handed up an indictment today,” said Assistant Prosecutor Diane Barber.

If convicted, Cole faces a maximum sentence of life without parole.

He’s due back in court on July 1 for a pretrial.