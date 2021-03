According to the indictment, the alleged assault happened from November 2020 through the end of January 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail accused of sex crimes against a young child.

William R. Davis was secretly indicted on six counts of rape.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday and is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

Davis is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

According to the indictment, the alleged assault happened from November 2020 through the end of January 2021.

Davis is scheduled to be back in court on March 18.