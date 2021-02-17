Warren man accused of setting house on fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in jail and accused of setting fire to a home on the northwest side of the city.

It happened about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on Parkman Road NW.

Jason Kirksey, 18, is charged with aggravated arson after investigators say he set a mattress on fire in one of the upstairs bedrooms. He is being held on a $7,500 bond.

“There was a large amount of fire in a second-floor bedroom and fire extending in the hallway and to other bedrooms,” Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle said. “Most of the damage was in the room of origin.”

Nussle said four people were in the home at the time but were outside by the time they arrived.

“It sustained considerable damage,” Nussle said. “All of the bedrooms are on the second floor, they all sustained some sort of damage, whether it was fire, heat or smoke. It’s not in a livable condition.”

Nussle also said that he believes Kirksey has a relationship with the people that live in the home.

The Red Cross was called to help out.