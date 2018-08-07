Warren man accused of selling heroin out of drug house

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (The above photo is from a previous arrest)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Warren man has been arrested and accused of distributing heroin and maintaining a drug house, according to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office.

Robert Lang, Jr., 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged in federal court.

An affidavit filed states that Lang sold gram quantities of heroin and cocaine between February and June. It also states he used a home on Mason Street in Warren to store the drugs and sell out of.

The DEA, TAG Law Enforcement and ATF searched the home in March and found approximately one ounce of heroin and one ounce of crack cocaine, surveillance equipment, syringes, Narcan, a money counter and an assault rifle magazine, according to the affidavit.