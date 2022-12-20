WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in jail after police say he rammed someone’s car and pulled out a gun.

Keagen Schreckengost, 18, is being charged with two counts of aggravated menacing and one count of felonious assault.

According to a police report, officers received a call Saturday that Schreckengost and Justine Schmucker, 22, were following behind a man and his girlfriend in a white car and rammed into their car. They said when they looked over, they also saw Schreckengost brandish a gun.

At the time the call came in to police, officers were driving in the area when the car behind them began flashing its lights and honking. Then, police saw a white Crown Victoria do a U-turn and began driving away. Police followed and pulled the car over and found Schreckengost, Schmucker and a backseat passenger inside.

According to a report, Schreckengost was driving the vehicle and told officers there was a gun in the car. Schmucker was put into a cruiser and police say she was screaming and kicking the car door.

Schmucker was arrested on a charge of obstructing official business and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Police say Schreckengost admitted to ramming the victim’s car but denied showing a gun. He also told police, “You don’t understand man, he has beaten my sister. That man deserves death,” according to a report.

Schreckengost was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bond.