WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail after accusations that he offered a 14-year-old girl money for sexual acts.

Nathaniel Ratliff, 64, is charged with importuning.

According to a Warren police report, officers were called to the 1100 block of Woodland St. NE for a report the teen ran to a house nearby, yelling for help.

A family member of the victim pointed police to a nearby home, and the suspect was arrested.