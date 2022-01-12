WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after investigators say he made false allegations against police in connection to a traffic stop.

According to a police report, Calvin Allen, Jr. was the suspect in a traffic stop on May 14, 2021. During that stop in the parking lot of 250 Tod Avenue, Allen was arrested on several charges and his vehicle was towed.

On May, 27, Allen filed a complaint with the Warren Police Department accusing the officers on the scene of damaging his vehicle.

“They broke all my door panels. They broke all of the panels. I had to replace the window…from them pulling the doors apart, they knocked the window off track. They ripped them apart,” Allen said in a recorded conversation with police.

Allen also accused officers of damaging his bumper and provided police with several photos showing the damage to his vehicle.

It was determined through a review of police body camera and dashboard video that no such damages were incurred by officers and that there was already damage to the bumper of the vehicle prior to police contact, the report stated.

The claim by James that officers damaged his vehicle was determined to be a false allegation and he was arrested, according to police.