WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Warren man after they say that he kicked his dog and was driving while intoxicated.

Police were called to the 600 block of Maple Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a family member heard Tyler Kelly, 22, and the dog in her room. According to the report, the woman said that it sounded like Kelly was kicking the dog.

The report said that Kelly was mad that the dog was chewing and breaking his $125 charger.

According to the report, Kelly grabbed the victim’s car keys and drove her vehicle westbound on Maple Street. When Kelley accelerated, police say that he lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole. Police say that dispatch said Kelly had an active capias for his arrest.

Police say that Kelly returned to the home around 11:30 p.m., crying because he hurt his shoulder in the crash.

When police asked where the vehicle was, Kelly said they can go find it themselves, the report stated. Police were able to get the keys off of Kelly and returned them to the victim.

The car was found on the 2000 block of Deerfield Street.

Kelly was transported to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for injuries.

Kelly was charged with theft and animal cruelty. He also was cited for reckless operation, OVI and driving under suspension.