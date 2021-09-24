Warren man accused of choking ex-girlfriend in Hubbard

(WKBN) – A Warren man accused of choking his ex-girlfriend earlier this week is now facing charges.



Joshua Allen was arraigned on charges of burglary and assault in Girard Municipal Court Friday morning.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Police say Allen went to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Hubbard uninvited Tuesday morning when he assaulted her, grabbed her by the neck and choked her.

According to a police report, when she screamed for help, he took off.

The report states that the victim had slight redness around her neck, but she declined medical assistance. She told police that Allen has attacked her in the past, the report stated.

Police noted in their report that Allen has a lengthy criminal record, including past charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and trafficking in drugs.

Allen is due back in Girard Municipal Court next week.