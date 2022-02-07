WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested in connection to a December 2021 attack on a woman.

Jacob Culver, 25, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail last week.

Police say Culver attacked a pregnant woman outside a home in the 1700 block of Oak St. SW on Dec. 23. When officers arrived, they said the woman was lying on the ground and bleeding.

According to a police report, Culver hit the woman with a motorcycle helmet, a beer bottle and his fists.

An ambulance was called for the woman but she refused treatment, the report stated.

Culver is charged with felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week when bond was set at $50,000. A hearing is set for Feb. 10.

A protection order was issued for the victim.