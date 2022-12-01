WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is behind bars after police say he assaulted someone with a brick.

Carlos Daniel Garcia-Mata, 24, is charged with one count of felonious assault.

According to a police report, the 43-year-old victim walked outside of an apartment building Friday on Harvard Drive SE around midnight and Garcia-Mata was waiting for him outside. He said Garcia-Mata hit him with a large brick in the side and began to hit him in the head and face with an unknown object.

An ambulance was called and took the victim to the hospital.

Garcia-Mata was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Trumbull County Jail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.