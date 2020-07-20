Warren man accused of assaulting man, carjacking Jeep and township police cruiser

Warren police were called to the Dollar General on Niles Road for a carjacking on Sunday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was taken into custody after police say he assaulted another man and carjacked two vehicles, including a Warren Township police cruiser.

Warren police were called to the Dollar General on Niles Road for a carjacking on Sunday. When they got there, officers said the victim was bleeding from his head.

The victim told police that he was getting back into his Jeep when a man came up behind him and hit him on the head.

According to the report, the two men got into a fight over the victim’s keys before the suspect put him into a chokehold until he went unconscious. The victim said when he woke up, his head was bleeding and his Jeep was gone.

The victim was taken to St. Joe’s to be treated for his injuries.

While reaching out to other agencies, they found out the Warren Township police were pursuing the vehicle at speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

Reports said the driver, 21-year-old Nathaniel Crew, crashed in Portage County and was placed under arrest.

While police were typing the report, they said Crew managed to get his handcuffs to the front of his body and carjacked the Warren Township police cruiser.

Crews was stopped after another chase and placed under arrest. He was taken to a hospital in Portage County and will later be moved to jail.

Warren police charged Crews with aggravated robbery, while other crews will have their own charges against him.