Warren library expansion will temporarily close main branch

A 14,800 square-foot addition is planned for the south side of the building

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An expansion project at the main branch of the Warren-Trumbull Public Library will temporarily close the library in March.

The expansion project at the facility on Mahoning Avenue NW was postponed because of the pandemic, but the project is now moving forward.

A 14,800 square-foot addition is planned for the south side of the building, increasing the library’s size by 25%.

The majority of the space will be used to expand the children’s department and teen area. Meeting space will also be increased to include nine additional areas, which will accommodate between two and 120 people.

Sections of the rest of the building will also be renovated.

Construction is expected to get started in late March or early April.

Tentative plans call for the library to be closed to the public from March 14-17 while some sections of the library are moved or rearranged in preparation for the construction.

No library materials will be due during the closure, but customers may return items to outside book/media drops. All other W-TCPL locations will remain open during the Warren shutdown.