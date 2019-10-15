Warren Library employees report that man exposed himself in parking lot

An employee who was at the library for a staff meeting reported seeing the man touching himself in the parking lot

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after they received a report about a man who was exposing himself in the parking lot of the Warren Library on Mahoning Avenue.

Just after noon on Monday, the manager reported that an employee saw a man inappropriately touching himself in the parking lot.

The library was closed due to the holidays, but employees were there for a staff meeting, according to a police report.

A woman said she saw the man walking in the parking lot and thought he was getting into a vehicle. However, she said she noticed that he was touching himself as he was near one of the vehicles in the lot.

The woman said she honked her horn and the man walked away, toward North Park.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area.