WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Warren Library will open its remodeled and expanded facility on Saturday, August 20.

According to a media release, the library on the 400 block of Mahoning Ave. Northwest, closed to the public on Feb. 28, 2022, to accommodate the final stages of a construction and renovation project that began in April 2021.

Library officials said the original plan was to open the library in phases, but supply chain delays have forced it to open all at once.

There will be a grand opening celebration at the library on August 20 that will include live entertainment, free refreshments, tours of the library, and more for the entire community.

As a result, Trumbull County Public Library locations in Brookfield, Cortland, Howland, and Liberty will close early at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 19, and the Lordstown Library will be closed all day so that all library system staff may attend an in-service day prior to the Warren Library reopening.

The Warren Library will resume under the following pre-pandemic hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.