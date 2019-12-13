Breaking News
Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote
Warren kindergartener meets Cleveland Browns’ Mayfield thanks to teacher’s post

Five-year-old Cloie's idol is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Warren student Cloie and Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield

Photo courtesy of Warren Schools PR

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sweet post that went viral on Facebook helped one local student meet her NFL hero.

Five-year-old Cloie’s idol is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Back in November, Brandi Gazso, a kindergarten teacher at Warren’s Lincoln PK-8 School, posted a photo of Cloie wearing a Mayfield jersey.

In the post, she said Cloie was the “BIGGEST Baker Mayfield fan ever!” She even said her classmates call her “Cloie Baker Mayfield.”

The post asked if anyone had a connection to Mayfield so Cloie could meet him, and in no time at all, it caught the attention of Mayfield’s wife, Emily.

As a result, the Mayfields invited Cloie to a game, where she also received a few presents.

