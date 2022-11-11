YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued death penalty reprieves this week to convicted killers in Ohio because of the current moratorium on executions in Ohio.

Locally, Charles Lorraine is one of three inmates that have a new execution date. Lorraine is set to be put to death May 13, 2026. He was scheduled for execution March 15, 2023.

Lorraine was convicted in the 1986 stabbing deaths of an elderly couple in Warren. Lorraine stabbed 77-year-old Raymond Montgomery five times and his bedridden wife, 80-year-old Doris Montgomery, nine times with a butcher’s knife during a burglary at their home. He was hired to help the couple with tasks around the house at the time.

Others issued reprieves include:

Gerald Hand – Delaware County – was scheduled to be executed on May 17, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to June 17, 2026.

Cleveland Jackson – Allen County – was scheduled to be executed on June 15, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to July 15, 2026.

Governor DeWine is issuing the reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.