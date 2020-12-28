Warren junk removal company offering free Christmas tree pickup

Express Junk Removal will not pick up any artificial or flocked trees, or wreaths

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A junk removal company in Warren is offering free Christmas tree pickup next week.

This is the first time Express Junk Removal has offered this, but it’s planning on making it an annual event.

On January 6 and 7, Express Junk Removal will be removing Christmas trees for residents of Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

The company said it is eco-friendly with the trees and most will be used as natural fish habitats.

In order to have your tree picked up, it must be bare with no ornaments, lights, garland or tinsel. Express Junk Removal will not pick up any artificial or flocked trees, or wreaths.

Trees must be left at the curb.

To schedule a tree pickup or if you have any questions, call Express Junk Removal at 234-600-3317.