Warren journalist jailed 25 years ago for refusing to testify has no regrets

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) - In 1994, Lisa Abraham was a 30-year-old reporter in Warren when she was ordered to jail after refusing to testify in a public corruption case. Today, she works at Kent State University.

Abraham is a writer in the university's Communications and Marketing Department but 25 years ago, she was a reporter for the Warren Tribune Chronicle.

And 25 years ago this past Monday, she was released from the Trumbull County Jail after spending 22 days there. She refused to testify before a grand jury investigating a corruption case against James Fiorenzo, who was the Trumbull County engineer at the time.

Abraham brought us into her office to go through news stories detailing her time in jail, her days in court, being taken away in handcuffs, being frisked as an inmate and hugging former reporter Amy Radinovic -- for which she was later criticized because it made her look "too happy."

Twenty-five years later, Abraham has no regrets.

"I'm glad I did what I did. I stood up for what I thought was right," she said. "I still think, more than ever, reporters need to stand up for their rights. The media is in just a horrible place these days."

She's now part of a group of 15 journalists called the "birdies" -- short for jailbirds -- who spent time in jail for not revealing information or sources. They want the federal government to pass a law protecting journalists from having to reveal their sources.

Abraham went on to have a full career in journalism. She worked at newspapers in Cleveland, Akron and Columbus.

In fact, it wasn't until last year or so that she took over her current position at Kent State.

She is a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and still lives in Warren.