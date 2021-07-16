Warren JFK grad makes cut at The Open Championship

Jason Kokrak during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SANDWICH, England (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak made the cut at The Open Championship following an even-par, 70 round on Friday.

Kokrak is playing in just his third Open Championship and this is the second time he will be playing on the weekend.

The former Eagle had a solid front-nine, recording eight pars and one birdie which came on the 8th hole.

On the back, Kokrak picked up bogeys on 10, 13 and 17 while posting birdies on 16 and 18.

For the tournament, Kokrak is even-par and sits in a tie for 53rd.