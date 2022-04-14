WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a woman’s SUV was set on fire Thursday morning.

Officers were called about 4:40 a.m. to the 1300 block of Hamilton Street SW on reports of a vehicle on fire.

When they arrived, officers talked to a man who said he and the owner of the Jeep Grand Cherokee were awakened by the vehicle alarm and saw that it was on fire.

The Warren City fire chief was on the scene and confirmed it was arson.

The man said a couple of the windows were broken out of the Jeep, and he was able to put a fire extinguisher through the holes and put out the fire.

A half-empty bottle of 91% isopropyl alcohol was found on the ground near the Jeep, according to the police report.