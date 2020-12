Detectives say he robbed the TCF Bank located in the Giant Eagle Plaza on Elm Road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are looking for information about the suspect in a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say he slipped the teller a note around 12:40 p.m. and took off with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wayne Mackey at 330-841-2684.