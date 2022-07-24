WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire burned for over an hour early Sunday morning as ambulances lined the street.

The fire began around 4 a.m. at the 1300 block of 5th Street SW.

The Warren Fire Department is still on the scene and put the fire out around 6 a.m.

Injuries and the cause of the fire are still unknown.

Crews are still on the scene checking for hotspots and further fires.

Jim Naples contributed to this report.