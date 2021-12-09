WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Warren is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to come downtown to celebrate.

The Trumbull County Historical Society and the Fine Arts Council are hosting Hometown Holidays Friday night.

There will be ice sculptures, hot chocolate, a tree lighting at 6 p.m. and live music on Courthouse Square. Santa will also be walking around to take pictures.

This is the first year for Hometown Holidays, which is replacing Christmas on the Square.

Organizers hope to have a good turnout.

“We feel it’s important, especially with everything going on, to host an event that gives the opportunity to get people to come out, reconnect with people perhaps they haven’t seen in a while and spend time with family and friends,” said James Shuttic, a spokesperson for the Trumbull County Fine Arts Council. “Visit some of the businesses, support the businesses and just kind of enjoy the night.”

Hometown Holidays runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in downtown Warren.