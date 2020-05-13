Warren hospital security guard reports being hit by patient with cane

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 55-year-old Warren man is facing charges after police say he hit a hospital security guard with his cane.

Police said Joseph Deutsch came to Trumbull Regional Medical Center to be treated for a shoulder injury. However, he was upset that workers wouldn’t let him go home, according to a police report.

The security guard told police that he wouldn’t let Deutsch leave because Deutsch was heavily intoxicated. He said when they tried to stop him from leaving the hospital, Deutsch hit another security guard with his cane. The security guard said Deutsch then kicked him and the other security guard during a struggle to grab the cane.

As soon as Deutsch was medically cleared, he was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on assault charges.

Deutsch has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court records.