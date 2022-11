WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department was called out to a structure fire around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The home is on Oak Knoll Ave SE. The fire started in a second-floor bedroom.

According to the assistant fire chief, no one was home at the time, and they don’t believe that there were any animals in the home.

Crews were able to get the fire out without difficulty. It’s still unclear what started the fire, and the State Fire Marshal will investigate.