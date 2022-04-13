WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren home was broken into on Saturday, April 9, leaving around $1,000 worth of missing items, according to a police report.

The home, located in the 1700 block of Front Street SW, was recently unoccupied due to the death of the owner, reports said.

A family member called to report the incident when they discovered a panel of the detached garage door had been broken using a crowbar and bolt cutters that were left on the scene, reports said.

The two suspects, white, bearded men in their mid-40s, were seen on camera walking in the driveway, according to the report.

The incident happened between 2-4 p.m., reports said.

A chainsaw and Browns merchandise were among the stolen items, according to reports.