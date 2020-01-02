Warren ‘hackathon’ to offer $1000K prize for best energy solutions

Group presentations are made to assembled judges and the best solutions are awarded a $1000

WARREN, Ohio, (WKBN) – An energy incubator in Warren is taking cues from Silicon Valley and other tech hubs and creating an event to brainstorm energy ideas.

It’s called BRITEhack 2020. Designers, developers, and students are encouraged to come and share their ideas.

This year’s event is focusing on creating solutions for energy-related problems faced by St. Joseph Warren Hospital and the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority.

This year’s challenges are:

St. Joseph Warren Hospital, a Mercy Health facility, has been burdened by rising utility costs, reliability issues and the delivery of energy. Hospital staff is seeking solutions that will reduce their reliance on the energy grid while optimizing efficiency.

The Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority has tenants vacating properties without notifying facilities managers. As a result, TMHA staff discovers the change in status when the pipes at the abandoned properties burst – requiring thousands of dollars in repairs. They are seeking a sensor-based solution that allows them to track occupancy and determine when tenants have left.

Organizers say hackathons are a way to encourage innovation and engage talent.

“BRITE was created to offer a place where creative minds can come together to solve energy challenges, so this is a perfect fit for us,” said Rick Stockburger, President/CEO of BRITE.

In 2018, BRITE’s hackathon worked to tackle energy issues at the Warren Waste Water Treatment Plant. The team’s proposals saved the city $400,000, according to Stockburger.

This year’s event is scheduled Friday, Jan. 31from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at BRITE offices, 125 W. Market St., Warren. Registration is accepted online.

Group presentations are made to assembled judges at the end of the day and the best solutions are awarded a $1000.