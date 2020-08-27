Warren group marches to celebrate Women’s right to vote

The Harriet Taylor Upton Association came together to celebrate the official day of women's granted right to vote

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Group marched in the rain Wednesday in honor of Women’s Equality Day.

The Harriet Taylor Upton Association came together to celebrate the official anniversary of the decision that gave women the right to vote.

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving the women the right to vote, was ratified on August 18, 1920. On August 26, 1920, U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation.

August 26 is now recognized as Women’s Equality Day.

Three years of the suffrage movement took place in the home of their very own Harriet Upton.

“A congressman in Tennessee got a letter from his mother and his mother said you better vote yes. And that was the vote that won, so we got the right to vote,” Mahaffey said.

Usually, the association would have their big event in the Women’s Park, but due to COVID-19, it was canceled.

