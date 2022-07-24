WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saint Demitrios Greek Festival wrapped up Sunday evening in Warren.

The Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual festivities to keep the culture alive.

Organizers say it’s important for the children to experience the culture, food and music of their ancestors.

Three women from the church prepared about 10,000 grape leaves.

Georgia Marousis, one of the cooks for the event, says her booth focused on traditional street foods, such as shish kabobs, street kabobs, lamb chops and “flaming cheese with a little bit of brandy and lemon juice.”

Organizers say this festival is a good opportunity for people outside the Greek community to try authentic cuisine.

Proceeds from the festival go towards operational costs of the church and children’s programs.