Warren gets ready for planned protest Monday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A peaceful protest is planned Monday in Warren in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being restrained by a police officer in Minneapolis.

The demonstration is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Perkins Park.

Early Monday, city workers were seen removing planters and decorative stones and picnic tables from Courthouse Square.

A protest in Youngstown began peacefully earlier in the day Sunday but as other people joined the group, the demonstrators blocked Interstate 680 for a short time and several people were arrested after Mayor Tito Brown instituted a curfew in the wake of the protests.

At one point, someone threw a brick through the Choffin Career Center and broke a window at United Way.

Warren’s demonstration is expected to be peaceful, but city leaders are preparing for others who may get involved that may take the protest in a different direction.

