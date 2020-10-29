Warren gas station employee fired shot after argument with customer over $5, police say

Police said the employee denied shooting the gun at first until officers found a pistol in a back storage room

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers say an employee at Fast Fuel fired a shot after an argument with a customer, who the employee claimed short-changed him $5.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the gas station on Parkman Road NW just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said an employee came out of the store and shot at a black car.

When officers got there, they talked to 28-year-old Bshar Ahmed, of Youngstown, who said he was the employee who got into an argument with a customer.

Ahmed said he thought the customer short-changed him $5, according to a police report. He said they screamed at each other and pushed each other around in the parking lot before the customer left.

Police asked him if he had a gun and he said he didn’t, but another employee did, according to the report.

Officers said Ahmed told them he did not shoot at the customer.

Police took a look at the other employee’s gun, which they said didn’t look like it had been fired recently.

They later noticed a pistol sticking out among different products in a back storage room, according to the police report.

Police said the other employee admitted Ahmed was the one who shot that gun. Ahmed continued to deny shooting the gun and said it was a store gun that’s always there, according to the police report. The store owner later told police they do not have a store gun.

Officers said Ahmed eventually admitted to shooting the pistol in the air.

Police found a shell casing in the parking lot and watched surveillance video, which they said show Ahmed shooting into the air.

Ahmed also had some pills in his jacket pocket, police said.

He faces charges of discharging firearms and possession of drugs. There was no mugshot available for him.

