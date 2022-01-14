WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of families have meat to put on the table tonight thanks to a giveaway put on by the Warren Family Mission and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Organizers say people started lining up six hours before the giveaway was set to begin at the Mission’s food pantry on West Market Street.

They were planning to help feed 400 families with 8,000 pounds of assorted meat and sweet potatoes plus onions and cheese.

Shortly after 11 a.m. when the giveaway was supposed to start, 300 cars had already received their food at the drive through event.

“With the steady rise in the cost of gasoline and utility costs, today’s turnout really showed the desperation for people for food,” said Dominic Mararri, a spokesperson for the Warren Family Mission.

Mararri says the mission plans to hold additional food giveaways as food items become available to the organization.