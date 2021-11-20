Warren Flea helps more women get mammograms

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Flea and Farmer’s Market is helping more women get mammograms.

Throughout the month of October, they raised $900 for the Joanie Abdu Breast Cancer Center. Saturday morning, they held a check presentation to celebrate the donation.

This was the first time the flea market has collected donations for breast cancer awareness and they hope to continue doing this annually.

“Right now, especially at this time, it’s so important that we give back,” said Laraine Poole with the market.

The flea market is continuing to give throughout November. They’re holding three turkey giveaways and all unclaimed turkeys will be donated to St. Vincent DePaul’s Kitchen.