Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 195 active closings. Click for more details.

Warren firefighters rescue resident from smoky house fire

Local News

One person who was inside the home at the time was then taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Warren house fire on Tod Avenue.

WKBN

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors in one Warren neighborhood woke up to smoke coming from a nearby home Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Todd Avenue. When authorities answered the call, a neighbor reported that two people lived there.

According to the report, Warren firefighters rescued one person from the home. That person was then taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com