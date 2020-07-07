Warren firefighters kept busy with 3 fires

Fire Chief Ken Nussle said it was taxing on the firefighters

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a busy night for Warren firefighters who responded to three fires in five hours.



Crews were first sent to a home on Randolph Street NW at around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a fire in the attic.

Fire investigators couldn’t pinpoint a specific cause but say it appears to be accidental.

About two hours later, firefighters were sent to Highland Avenue for another house fire.

Officials say the home had been vacant for years, and they believe the fire was intentionally set.

Then, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, crews were sent to a home on Sheridan Ave NE for a basement fire.

Investigators say it appears to have started in the area near a hot water tank.

“Firefighters were basically getting back from one fire for a short period of time and responding to another one and then happened a third time, so it was pretty taxing on the firefighters,” said Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle.

No one was hurt in the fires.