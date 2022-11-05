WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters are on scene of an active fire Saturday morning in Warren. This comes as at least the fourth major fire in Warren in three days.

The active fire is at the intersection of Parkman Rd. and Garden St. The Warren Fire Department responded to the house fire at 3:33 a.m. and are still on scene as of 5:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

Warren Fire reports this is the third structure fire of this shift.

Another structure fire happened on the 100 block of Belmont St. Firefighters around midnight found an occupant in that fire. The victim was taken to the hospital.

This comes just after the two fires in Warren on Thursday, which have been confirmed as arson.

First News asked Warren Fire Department if these Saturday fires were connected to the Thursday arsons, but Warren Fire said they are still not sure.

One of the Thursday fires also happened on Parkman Rd.