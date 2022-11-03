WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren firefighters were called out to two vacant house fires in Warren that were happening simultaneously.

The first fire was reported Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Parkman Road NW. The house is located between Summit Street and Mason Street.

Firefighters tell First News that the home has caught fire in the past. They were letting it burn as the house was vacant and heavily damaged from the fire.

The second vacant house fire was just 200 yards away, in the 800 block of Mason Street SW.

A witness in the area spotted someone coming out of the house at the time of the fire and took a picture of that person. Investigators are now working to identify who was in the house prior to the fire.

The second fire started about 30 minutes after the first, and the fire chief said it was the first time that he has been able to walk between fires.

Fire on Mason Street SW

Check back here for updates on this developing story.