(WKBN) – “I was just trying to find any remembrance of him, whether it’d be a picture, a coffee cup.”

Remembering the man killed in a Warren fire. His brother talks about searching through the rubble left behind and not finding a thing.

On Sunday, Dan Harigan celebrated his 49th birthday. The very next night, he died in a fire inside a garage in Warren.

Today, his brother described him as a person who loved sports and kids, and someone who will be missed very much.

John Harigan has a picture of his brother — his faint smile part of his loving and caring attitude.

“He coached youth softball, baseball and soccer with my nephews and nieces. He loved sports. He loved children. He just loved to be involved,” John said.

On Monday night, inside a garage on Warren’s Griswold Street NE, Dan was killed in a fire that destroyed the building.

“I don’t think he had any time to think about it because the blaze was so hot and so intense. I feel that the seconds that he had to live were devastating,” John said.

Dan was raised in Mars, Pennsylvania, where he played football and was a good pole vaulter. He moved to Warren to work for Ohio Edison. He was recovering from the death of his daughter.

“A few years ago, my niece had passed away unfortunately due to a drug overdose and at that point in time, my brother took it very hard. He took it very personal,” John said.

Dan also had financial issues, thus the reason for living in the garage. He also ran a furniture refinishing business from the garage. Money, his brother says, wasn’t a big deal to him.

“He would find furniture that people didn’t want, that they were throwing away. He would fix it, restore it and then turn around and try and find people who were starting out, who didn’t have much money,” John said.

“His heart was always in the right place, and sometimes he struggled, but his heart was always, always for the people,” John added.