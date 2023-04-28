WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to Warren Professional Firefighters Local 204, Station 6 will be closed for some time.

Storms on April 1 damaged the station. This closure could impact response times.

Station 6 is located on Parkman Road Northwest. Now, station 6 firefighters are responding from the downtown station on South Street.

This may impact response times to the city’s Northwest side. There is currently no word on when repairs will happen. It’s not certain when the station will reopen.

City administration will notify firefighters when that can happen.