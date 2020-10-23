Warren Fire Department celebrates firefighter promotion

Lieutenant Brandon Gaines was sworn into his new position Friday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Fire Department celebrated on of their own Friday as one firefighter was promoted to lieutenant.

Friends, family and fellow firefighters all gathered for the ceremony.

Gaines says he is so happy this day has finally come.

“I’ve had a lot of great officers that have left. A lot of them have made a big impact on how I–what to do at fires and how to treat people and everything along those lines. Now, I’m just hoping that I can fill the void that those guys left when they retired,” Gaines said.

After the swearing in ceremony, Gaines and the city’s director of safety and service signed documents to make the promotion official.

