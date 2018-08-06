Warren FedEx driver to take part in Truck Driving Championship Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A local FedEx truck driver is getting ready to take part in a National Truck Driving competition.

Aaron Snyder, from Warren, has been with FedEx for 12 years. In that time, he has driven 750,000 miles without an accident.

Earlier this year, he won the state driving championship.

The three-part competition includes a written test, an obstacle course and a timed, pre-trip inspection, looking for 15 problems.

"They'll take one of the tires on the inside, they'll let the air out, they'll take off a lug nut, they'll crack a window, and you have six minutes to find all the defects, and they get pretty tricky with it," said Aaron Snyder.

The National Truck Driving Championships are in Columbus this year. They run from August 15-18.