WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A McDonald’s restaurant in Warren is doing its part to make sure children have a happy holiday.

The restaurant on North Road is donating a portion of the money from sales made between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today to help the ORRIN Collaborative Against Human Trafficking purchase toys.

The gifts will be given to children at Someplace Safe, the Warren Urban League and the Trumbull County Combined Health District’s Help Me Grow program.

“We have years of giving back to the community, and this is our way of doing that,” said Adrean Durst, McDonald’s supervisor.

ORRIN’s goal is to provide toys to a little more than 200 local children for Christmas.