WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple of local organizations will offer a coupon booklet distribution through the WIC program next week.

The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and the Warren Farmers Market will have WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers available for qualifying customers from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Warren Farmers Market.

Active WIC participants can pick up vouchers at the Warren and Howland farmers markets on scheduled market days.

The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program serves as a supplement to food stamp programs and provides resources to produce for women, children and infants who are nutritionally at risk.

Non-cash payment options include Visa, Mastercard, EBT, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and WIC coupons. More information can be found at warrenfarmersmarket.org.