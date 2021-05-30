Warren family’s RV destroyed by fire before upcoming camping trip

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family’s RV in Warren was destroyed by a fire this morning before they were able to go on their camping trip.

A neighbor called in the fire just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Howland Fire Department responded and they quickly contained the fire.

No one was in the vehicle at the time.

It was plugged into an outdoor electric source.

Electricity inside the house was working properly.

The family was preparing the vehicle for a camping trip before the blaze erupted Sunday.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but foul play is not suspected.