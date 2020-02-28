Warren family says they were trying to help ‘edgy’ dog who bit child’s face

A woman took the dog in and four months later, he attacked her 5-year-old family member

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman appeared in court Friday, answering to a misdemeanor charge after an animal control officer said her dog attacked a young child.

Emily Anderson, 21, is facing a charge of vicious dogs after investigators said a 5-year-old was seriously hurt after Anderson’s dog bit her.

“Thirty-five years down here — that, sadly, is right up there with one of the worst issues I’ve ever seen,” said John Onatz, Warren’s animal control officer. “Then you throw in the fact it’s a 5-year-old child, it’s just sad. It really is.”

He said they’re not sure what kind of long-term effects this attack might have on the girl.

Anderson pleaded not guilty to the charge in Warren Municipal Court Friday morning.

Judge Terry Ivanchak ordered she be held until the dog was seized. Shortly after the hearing, deputy dog wardens removed the dog from a home on Adelaide Avenue SE. That’s where Onatz said the dog bit the girl last week.

“Never meant for any of this to happen,” said Laura Edwards, the victim’s grandmother. “Never meant for any of it to happen. We were just trying to help, trying to help this dog.”

Anderson is Edwards’ daughter, who lives with her. Anderson took the dog, Dino, in four months ago.

“We knew that he was a little edgy,” Edwards said.

She was at work when her granddaughter was hurt.

“We knew right then and there the dog was going to be put down,” Edwards said.

The dog is still under a 10-day quarantine, which ends Sunday.

“I mean, I’ve learned a valuable lesson, too, here,” Edwards said. “You want to help but in situations like this, it was probably best we took him to the pound to begin with.”

Anderson is free on $5,000 bond. She’s due back in court March 10.