WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a family’s home was shot at Saturday night.

A man reported that at about 11 p.m., someone shot at his home in the 800 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE.

He said his youngest daughter heard gunshots, but the rest of the family, who had gone to sleep already, didn’t hear anything.

Police said there were four bullet holes in the house.

The man said people had been coming by his house making threats leading up to this.