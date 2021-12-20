WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is getting ready for its annual Christmas dinner later this week.

Organizers plan to serve more than 2,000 people on Thursday but they still need cookies and volunteers to help package and deliver the dinners.

The Mission originally planned to host the first in-person meal since the start of the pandemic with limited seating but decided to hold the meals to-go after the sudden passing of Executive Director Pastor Chris Gilger last week.

“All the meals will be packaged here at the Warren Family Mission and delivered to those in the community that signed up for a to-go meal. Also, [we] will be distributing meals here to those that come to the red trailer,” said Dominic Mararri, with the Warren Family Mission.

If you’d like to volunteer, you’re asked to call the Mission.

The meals will be served out of the red trailer from noon to 4 p.m. at the Warren Family Mission’s Tod Avenue location.