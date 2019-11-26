Warren Family Mission to host its Annual Thanksgiving meal

The dinner will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the mission building on Tod Avenue in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — At the Warren Family Mission, people were hard at work gearing up for their 21st Annual Thanksgiving meal.

Inside the mission building on Tod Avenue, volunteers were removing bones from the turkeys and getting the corn ready, all while the maintenance man was fixing the oven.

This was all done in preparation for Wednesday’s big meal.

The mission plans to serve about 2,500 Thanksgiving dinners to people in need.

They say they have about 80 volunteers to help either serve or deliver the food.

“Everybody’s in that Thanksgiving mode and that Thanksgiving spirit, so everybody wants to have a hand in it. We’re just thankful we can count on those people to help us,” said Dominic Mararri from the Warren Family Mission.

The dinner will take place from noon until 4 p.m. at the mission building on Tod Avenue in Warren.

It’s open to everyone.