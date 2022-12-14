WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Family Mission’s annual toy giveaway is just two days away, but organizers are still in need of gifts for teenagers.

Inside the mission’s dining area, people were busy setting up for Friday’s giveaway.

The mission plans to provide presents for more than 1,000 children from 400 families — 100 more families than last year.

The mission has some ideas for donations geared toward teenagers.

Suggested items include:

Art kits

Bath bombs

Blankets

Board games

Body wash and shampoo sets

Candles

Gift cards

Hair straighteners/blow dryers and curling irons

Headphones

Hot cocoa/food gift sets

Insta cameras

Jewelry

LED light strips

Makeup

Perfume sets

Phone chargers

Portable speakers

Slippers

Sunglasses

Cologne sets

Drones

Laser tag

Remote control cars/helicopters

Sports items (basketballs, footballs, etc.)

Video games

Wallets

Watches

Work-out equipment

You can also donate money to the mission, either in person or online, with the specification that it’s for toys.

Organizers will use the money to help fill in the gaps.

“Within the next day or two, if you can find it in your heart to help out, we still have a gap for those teens that are signed up this year,” said Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Mission.

The Warren Family Mission is also in need of hams for the annual Christmas dinner next week. Currently, it has about 40 of the 250 needed for the meal.